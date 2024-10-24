Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.02, but opened at $17.85. Kura Oncology shares last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 15,689 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Lifesci Capital raised Kura Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

Kura Oncology Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.94 and a current ratio of 14.94.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.04. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kura Oncology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KURA. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 54,031 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $507,000.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Articles

