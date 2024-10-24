KWESST Micro Systems (OTC:KWEMF) Stock Price Down 1% – Here’s Why

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (OTC:KWEMF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $4.95. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.
The company has a market cap of $3.87 million and a P/E ratio of -0.37.
KWESST Micro Systems Inc develops and commercializes technology solutions for military, public safety agencies, and personal defense markets. The company offers MISST, a proprietary integration of miniaturized sensors, optics, ballistics, and software that provides an enhancement in affordable smart systems and mission capability.
