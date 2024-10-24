Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.77-0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0-4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.24 billion. Lam Research also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.770-0.970 EPS.

Lam Research Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.51. 16,031,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,240,859. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.94. Lam Research has a one year low of $57.44 and a one year high of $113.00. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 3.38%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lam Research from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Lam Research from $99.00 to $89.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.03.

In other news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total transaction of $528,928.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,315.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

