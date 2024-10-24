Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LARK opened at $20.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.71. The stock has a market cap of $111.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.44. Landmark Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $21.78.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 13.59%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

