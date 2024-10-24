Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The casino operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 1.4 %

LVS traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.73. 3,952,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,754,059. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.40. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $55.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More

