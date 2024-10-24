Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 100000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67. The firm has a market cap of C$9.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10.

Latin Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and lithium deposits. It has a portfolio of exploration properties in Argentina and Peru. The company was formerly known as Centenera Mining Corporation and changed its name to Latin Metals Inc in May 2019.

