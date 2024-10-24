LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

LG Display Stock Performance

LPL traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $3.76. The stock had a trading volume of 54,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,853. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.37. LG Display has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $5.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.98.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter. LG Display had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LG Display will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LG Display

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of LG Display by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in LG Display in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LG Display during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

