Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Up 3.5% – Time to Buy?

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $80.87 and last traded at $79.71. Approximately 24,980 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 146,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $106.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LBRDA

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.08.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($1.76). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 81.86%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $167,454.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at $838,335.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $167,454.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,335.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $338,624.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,975.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 161.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.