Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Shares Down 2.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$21.29 and last traded at C$21.35. Approximately 630,282 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 633,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.83.
Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of C$3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 2.69.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lightspeed Commerce
In other Lightspeed Commerce news, Senior Officer Ana Wight sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.44, for a total transaction of C$51,454.02. In other news, Senior Officer Ana Wight sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.44, for a total transaction of C$51,454.02. Also, Senior Officer Kady Srinivasan sold 3,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.64, for a total transaction of C$56,203.06. Insiders have sold 7,386 shares of company stock valued at $123,720 in the last 90 days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Lightspeed Commerce
Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lightspeed Commerce
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.