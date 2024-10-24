Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Shares Down 2.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$21.29 and last traded at C$21.35. Approximately 630,282 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 633,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.83.

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of C$3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 2.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lightspeed Commerce

In other Lightspeed Commerce news, Senior Officer Ana Wight sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.44, for a total transaction of C$51,454.02. In other news, Senior Officer Ana Wight sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.44, for a total transaction of C$51,454.02. Also, Senior Officer Kady Srinivasan sold 3,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.64, for a total transaction of C$56,203.06. Insiders have sold 7,386 shares of company stock valued at $123,720 in the last 90 days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

