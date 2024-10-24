Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 5592214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 10.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 135,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,001,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.