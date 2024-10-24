Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues Earnings Results

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin updated its FY24 guidance to $26.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 26.650-26.650 EPS.
Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $571.10 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $413.92 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $579.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $513.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47.
Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.30%.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.
