L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $78.63 and last traded at $78.99, with a volume of 171800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LRLCY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

L'Oréal Trading Up 1.4 %

About L'Oréal

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.35.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.

