L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $78.63 and last traded at $78.99, with a volume of 171800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.02.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LRLCY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Get Our Latest Report on LRLCY
L’Oréal Trading Up 1.4 %
About L’Oréal
L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than L’Oréal
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.