Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Trading Down 3.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$8.05 and last traded at C$8.05. 1,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 3,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.35.

Los Andes Copper Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a current ratio of 33.13 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$237.64 million, a PE ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Los Andes Copper alerts:

Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Los Andes Copper Ltd. will post 0.02975 EPS for the current year.

About Los Andes Copper

Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in Latin America. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Los Andes Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Los Andes Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.