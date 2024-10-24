Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Mama’s Creations from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $8.50) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

In other Mama’s Creations news, CEO Adam Laurance Michaels sold 65,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $488,963.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,989.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAMA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mama’s Creations in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mama’s Creations in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAMA stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $283.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.10. Mama’s Creations has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $8.69.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.80 million. Mama’s Creations had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mama’s Creations will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

