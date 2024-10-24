MARBLEX (MBX) Price Hits $0.41

MARBLEX (MBX) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 24th. One MARBLEX token can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000616 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MARBLEX has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. MARBLEX has a market capitalization of $71.83 million and $13.28 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX’s genesis date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 321,876,249 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,044,782 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 321,876,249 with 174,044,782.01706722 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.38147561 USD and is up 1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $4,780,417.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

