Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 311.53 ($4.04) and traded as high as GBX 384.40 ($4.99). Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at GBX 380.30 ($4.94), with a volume of 3,906,292 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.54) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 327 ($4.25).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MKS

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of £7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,799.05, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 356.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 312.

(Get Free Report)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other segments. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move’ products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.