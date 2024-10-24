Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 311.53 ($4.04) and traded as high as GBX 384.40 ($4.99). Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at GBX 380.30 ($4.94), with a volume of 3,906,292 shares.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on MKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.54) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 327 ($4.25).
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other segments. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move’ products.
