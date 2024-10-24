Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/22/2024 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $209.00 to $212.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2024 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $217.00 to $228.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2024 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $255.00 to $259.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2024 – Marsh & McLennan Companies was given a new $220.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/18/2024 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $232.00 to $242.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/18/2024 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/10/2024 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $248.00 to $250.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/10/2024 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $212.00 to $211.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $219.00 to $222.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/1/2024 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $235.00 to $248.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – Marsh & McLennan Companies is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $222.69. 157,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,898. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.51 and its 200-day moving average is $215.39. The stock has a market cap of $109.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.02 and a 52 week high of $232.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.37%.

In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total transaction of $925,882.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $659,925.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,035.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total value of $925,882.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,925.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,566 shares of company stock worth $4,420,137. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.8% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 150,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,642,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

