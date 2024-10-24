Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.42 and last traded at $81.90. 1,392,371 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 12,308,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.17 and a 200-day moving average of $70.42. The company has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a PE ratio of -72.42, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,637.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,253 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,637.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $177,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,250.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 261,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,330,835. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 74.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

