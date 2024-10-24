Mason & Associates Inc Has $226,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mason & Associates Inc decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.9% during the second quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.2% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 16,032 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on BA. DZ Bank lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.95.

BA stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $155.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,666,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,103,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.89 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $146.02 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.85) by ($5.59). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

