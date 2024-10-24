Mason & Associates Inc Has $48.71 Million Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Mason & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 861,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,273 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF comprises 12.2% of Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $48,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 89,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 83,017 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 835,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 34.9% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 245,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 19,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 168,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JQUA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.68. 62,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,367. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.54. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $57.90.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.