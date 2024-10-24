Mason & Associates Inc Raises Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Mason & Associates Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,162,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,407,000 after purchasing an additional 29,640 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 908,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,265,000 after acquiring an additional 47,489 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 823,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,445,000 after acquiring an additional 87,450 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,546,000 after acquiring an additional 61,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 564,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,840,000 after purchasing an additional 217,159 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.03. 130,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,222. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $62.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.0108 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

