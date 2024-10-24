Mason & Associates Inc Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mason & Associates Inc reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,280,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,820,000 after purchasing an additional 38,804 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 11,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,996.3% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 50,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,324,000 after acquiring an additional 48,870 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 176,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $266.74. The stock had a trading volume of 572,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,575. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $270.79. The stock has a market cap of $68.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $259.62 and a 200 day moving average of $249.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

