Mason & Associates Inc Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Mason & Associates Inc trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF makes up 1.2% of Mason & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMHQ. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 45,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 51,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 54,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.25. 71,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,529. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $75.29 and a 52-week high of $110.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.