Mason & Associates Inc Sells 795 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Mason & Associates Inc decreased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 65,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $500,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

BATS:ITA traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,300 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

