Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.350-1.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Mattel also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.35-1.45 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of MAT traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,836,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,207. Mattel has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $20.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

