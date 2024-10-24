Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 277.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 878,894 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 645,760 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $81,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Maximus by 942.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 323,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,707,000 after acquiring an additional 292,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 150.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,801,000 after purchasing an additional 243,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Maximus by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,208,839 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $520,922,000 after buying an additional 145,983 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Maximus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,424,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Maximus by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 355,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,502,000 after buying an additional 124,095 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maximus Stock Performance

NYSE MMS traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $87.27. 77,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,123. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.81 and a 1-year high of $93.97.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In other news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,363 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total transaction of $126,159.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,841.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Maximus

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Featured Articles

