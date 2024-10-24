MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Craig Hallum

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 63.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MXL. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MaxLinear

MaxLinear Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of MaxLinear stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,364,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,436. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average is $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.09. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.25 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu bought 108,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,401,440.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 531,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,883,264.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 58.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 265,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 97,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,586,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,406,000 after acquiring an additional 903,235 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 69.5% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 105,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 43,181 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 307.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,044,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,039,000 after acquiring an additional 788,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

(Get Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.