McAdam LLC Has $6.33 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Centennial Bank AR grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,335.7% in the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP stock opened at $119.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.87. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.24 and a 1 year high of $122.38.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

