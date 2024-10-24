McAdam LLC Purchases 250 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,529 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,361 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $990,000. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 0.3% in the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,359 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $545.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Netflix from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price objective (up from $770.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.70.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,991.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,991.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,043,019.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,711 shares of company stock worth $153,905,830 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $749.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $703.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $657.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $395.62 and a 1-year high of $773.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $322.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.