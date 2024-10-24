McAdam LLC Sells 1,115 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

McAdam LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $20,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 142.1% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VBK stock opened at $267.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $262.69 and its 200 day moving average is $254.75. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $274.99.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

