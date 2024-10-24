McAdam LLC Trims Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

McAdam LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 258,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76,993 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $5,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $296,927,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $123,713,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,621,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,361 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,356.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,519,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,697,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $21.00 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.07.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

