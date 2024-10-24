MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. MDU Resources Group has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $30.52.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MDU Resources Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MDU Resources Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 238.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at $163,000. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

