Metals One (LON:MET1) Trading Down 11.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report) dropped 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Approximately 250,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 589,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).
Metals One Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.89. The firm has a market cap of £1.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00.
About Metals One
Metals One PLC focuses on acquiring natural resources projects. The company intends to acquire battery metal projects, including nickel, lithium, cobalt, and copper. It holds 100% interests in the Black Schist project covering an area of approximately 706 square kilometers located in Finland; and 80% interest in the Brownfield Råna nickel project covering an area of approximately 18 square kilometers located in Norway.
