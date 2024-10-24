MetisDAO Price Hits $43.44 on Top Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $43.44 or 0.00064949 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $265.05 million and $23.23 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,101,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,101,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 45.04871611 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 269 active market(s) with $24,604,874.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

