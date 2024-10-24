Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Position Decreased by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 242.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 244.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,363.75.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,514. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MTD traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,319.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,310. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,421.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1,394.57. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.14. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 575.61% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.13 million. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

