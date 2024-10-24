Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC trimmed its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International makes up about 2.4% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $21,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 36.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2,701.7% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,447,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,459.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,459.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,514. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,320.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,421.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,394.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.14. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $946.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.13 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 575.61% and a net margin of 20.95%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,363.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

