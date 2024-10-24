MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 77 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 128.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $308,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,824,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,627,872. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $9,249,223.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,222.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $308,112.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,824,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,627,872. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,261 shares of company stock valued at $69,411,130. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $215.50 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.94.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.9 %

TMUS opened at $220.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.69 and a fifty-two week high of $223.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.75 and its 200 day moving average is $184.44.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.89%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

