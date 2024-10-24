MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 29.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in RTX by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.56.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $127.21 on Thursday. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $128.70. The company has a market cap of $169.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.27 and its 200 day moving average is $110.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

