MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Has $34.02 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 910,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,409 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up about 7.4% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $34,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDF. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,639,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 157,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 103,940 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 367,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,084,000 after acquiring an additional 15,839 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 45,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of FNDF opened at $35.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $37.85.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

