MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 105 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 3,960.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Raymond James by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RJF. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Raymond James from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.36.

Raymond James Price Performance

RJF stock opened at $137.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.96. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $91.67 and a 1 year high of $139.40. The stock has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,692,390. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $3,429,210.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,063.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,692,390. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

