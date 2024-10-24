MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 448 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF comprises 1.4% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $6,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $100.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $110.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.80.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

