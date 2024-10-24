Mizuho Increases Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $675.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $650.00 to $675.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LII. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lennox International from $507.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $566.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennox International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $580.00.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LII

Lennox International Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:LII opened at $609.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. Lennox International has a one year low of $334.53 and a one year high of $627.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $590.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $542.21.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 20.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.79, for a total transaction of $1,000,689.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,458.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.00, for a total transaction of $1,984,852.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,447,808. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.79, for a total value of $1,000,689.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at $944,458.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,052 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,793. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LII. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Lennox International by 38.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 388.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Lennox International by 403.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.