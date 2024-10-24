Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys Shares of 16,161 Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,161 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,641,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $683,421,000 after buying an additional 18,890 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 32.2% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth $564,000. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 11.6% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 415,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,357,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 456.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Shares of IBP traded up $4.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $231.65. 22,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,402. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.08. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.01 and a 52-week high of $281.04.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $737.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.86 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.93% and a net margin of 8.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IBP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $271.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBP

Installed Building Products Profile

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.