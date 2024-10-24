Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Grows Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OSI Systems by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,097,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,731,000 after purchasing an additional 107,383 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,249,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,508,000 after acquiring an additional 19,683 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 10.6% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 316,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,565,000 after acquiring an additional 30,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 713.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after acquiring an additional 85,904 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OSIS traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.95. 149,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,407. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.04 and a 52 week high of $158.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $480.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.60.

In other news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $160,559.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,568.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $160,559.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,568.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total value of $2,898,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,523,062.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,107 shares of company stock valued at $3,474,189 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

