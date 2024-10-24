Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Oscar Health by 1.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Oscar Health by 3.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 27.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 109,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oscar Health stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $16.47. 879,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,189,871. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $23.79. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.62.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

OSCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In other news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 4,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $76,025.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,257.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 4,226 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $76,025.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,257.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Schlosser sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $57,532.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,906.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,569 shares of company stock worth $3,007,069 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

