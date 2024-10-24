Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 40,771 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,771 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAI traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.46. 133,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,892. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78 and a beta of 2.04. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $149.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.88 and a 200-day moving average of $103.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $443.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.92 million. FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 180.68%. Research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $118.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on FTAI Aviation in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded FTAI Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTAI

About FTAI Aviation

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.