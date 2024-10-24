Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in RTX by 3.8% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in RTX by 1.6% in the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in RTX by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Alembic Global Advisors raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Down 1.1 %

RTX stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.83. The company had a trading volume of 984,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,746,324. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $77.76 and a 12 month high of $128.70. The company has a market capitalization of $167.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. RTX’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 72.00%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.