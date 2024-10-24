Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC Has $3.27 Million Stake in Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR)

Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,044 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Core ETF accounts for 5.2% of Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Leuthold Core ETF were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leuthold Core ETF in the first quarter worth $300,000. Avalon Capital Management lifted its position in Leuthold Core ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 13,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Leuthold Core ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,084,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Leuthold Core ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 251,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Leuthold Core ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter.

Leuthold Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LCR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,693. The company has a market capitalization of $91.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.07. Leuthold Core ETF has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $36.28.

Leuthold Core ETF Company Profile

The Leuthold Core ETF (LCR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP Target Risk Moderate index. The fund is an actively-managed global asset allocation fund of funds which seeks total return. LCR was launched on Jan 6, 2020 and is managed by Leuthold.

