Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 750.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.3 %

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $456.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,998. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $486.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.23. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.13.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

