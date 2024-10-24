Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) PT Raised to $110.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Compass Point from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.58% from the stock’s current price.

COOP has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on COOP

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,731. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.87. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.40. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $52.73 and a 12-month high of $97.35.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.09 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth $949,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at about $365,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mr. Cooper Group

(Get Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.